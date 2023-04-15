Home

Gangster Atiq Ahmed, Brother Ashraf Shot Dead In Prayagraj; 3 Shooters Arrested | Live Updates

Atiq Ahmed Shot Dead: It is not yet clear who opened fire on them, however, it is being speculated that some unidentified persons opened fire and fled away from the spot.

Prayagraj: Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot in Prayagraj. The incident happened when he and his brother were taken for a medical college. Notably, Atiq Ahmed was shot dead a day after his son Asad Ahmed was killed in an encounter in Jhansi. It is not yet clear who opened fire on them, however, it is being speculated that some unidentified persons opened fire and fled away from the spot.

The shooting was caught on camera as media people were following Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf as they were being escorted to the hospital by the police for a medical checkup. In the video, at least two people were seen firing from close range at Ahmad and his brother who fell to the ground, while the police soon overpowered the attackers. The bullet-riddled bodies of Ahmad and Ashraf were taken away from the spot.

On Friday, Atiq had sought permission from a magistrate to attend the funeral of his son and his lawyer Manish Khanna had said that since Friday was a holiday on account of Ambedkar Jayanti, the request had been sent to the remand magistrate.

Gangster Atiq Ahmed Shot Dead: Watch Video

#BREAKING: Mafia Don and Gangster Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf killed in an encounter in #Prayagraj while they were being taken for medical examination. pic.twitter.com/w5t3SZOPIr — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) April 15, 2023

Atiq Ahmed was accused in the 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case and also in the Umesh Pal murder case which happened in February this year.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Moment when Mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead while interacting with media. (Warning: Disturbing Visuals) pic.twitter.com/xCmf0kOfcQ — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2023

Gangster Atiq Ahmed Shot Dead: Check Live Updates Here

