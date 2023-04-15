Top Recommended Stories

Gangster Atiq Ahmed, Brother Ashraf Shot Dead In Prayagraj; 3 Shooters Arrested | Live Updates

Atiq Ahmed Shot Dead: It is not yet clear who opened fire on them, however, it is being speculated that some unidentified persons opened fire and fled away from the spot.

Updated: April 15, 2023 11:46 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Manmath Nayak

Atiq Ahmed was accused in the 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case and also in the Umesh Pal murder case which happened in February this year.
Live Updates

  • 12:05 AM IST

    Atiq’s murder is perfect example of Yogi’s failure, says Asaduddin Owaisi

  • 12:04 AM IST

    It is disheartening to see UP Police being used for political gains, says Kunwar Danish Ali

  • 11:48 PM IST

    Asad Ahmed KIlled in Encounter

    Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad Ahmed was on 13 April killed during an encounter in Jhansi when he tried to escape.

  • 11:47 PM IST

    Three people have been arrested

  • 11:46 PM IST

    Atiq Ahmed was accused in Umesh Pal murder case

    Atiq Ahmed was accused in the 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case and also in the Umesh Pal murder case which happened in February this year.

  • 11:43 PM IST

    All three shooters arrested by UP Police

    All three shooters involved in the killing have been nabbed by the UP Police, while one police constable Maan Singh sustained a minor injury.

  • 11:36 PM IST

    Aftermath from the spot where Atiq Ahmed was shot dead

  • 11:34 PM IST

    Atiq Ahmed Killed Near Medical College

    According to initial reports, Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were killed in a firing near medical college in UP’s Prayagraj.

  • 11:32 PM IST

    Two People Fired From Close Range

    The shooting was caught on camera and two persons were seen firing from close range at Ahmad and his brother who fell to the ground.

  • 11:26 PM IST

    Visuals from the spot where Atiq Ahmed was shot dead while interacting with media.

Prayagraj: Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot in Prayagraj. The incident happened when he and his brother were taken for a medical college. Notably, Atiq Ahmed was shot dead a day after his son Asad Ahmed was killed in an encounter in Jhansi. It is not yet clear who opened fire on them, however, it is being speculated that some unidentified persons opened fire and fled away from the spot.

The shooting was caught on camera as media people were following Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf as they were being escorted to the hospital by the police for a medical checkup.

In the video, at least two people were seen firing from close range at Ahmad and his brother who fell to the ground, while the police soon overpowered the attackers. The bullet-riddled bodies of Ahmad and Ashraf were taken away from the spot.

On Friday, Atiq had sought permission from a magistrate to attend the funeral of his son and his lawyer Manish Khanna had said that since Friday was a holiday on account of Ambedkar Jayanti, the request had been sent to the remand magistrate.

Gangster Atiq Ahmed Shot Dead: Watch Video

Gangster Atiq Ahmed Shot Dead: Check Live Updates Here

Published Date: April 15, 2023 10:43 PM IST

Updated Date: April 15, 2023 11:46 PM IST

