Atiq Ahmed Shot Dead Live Updates: Security Tightened In Prayagraj, Police Patrolling Underway in UP

Atiq Ahmed Shot Dead Live Updates: The bullet-riddled bodies of Ahmad and Ashraf were taken away from the spot as tension gripped the area after the sensational killings.

Atiq Ahmed was accused in the 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case and also in the Umesh Pal murder case which happened in February this year.

Atiq Ahmed Shot Dead Live Updates: Security has been tightened in Prayagraj and police patrolling is underway across Uttar Pradesh after gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad (60) and his brother Ashraf were shot dead by three men on Saturday night. Giving details about the incident, Commissioner of Police, Prayagraj, Ramit Sharma said the three assailants, who were arrested immediately after the incident, had joined the group of mediapersons who were trying to get sound bites from Ahmad and Ashraf. Police constable Man Singh was injured in the incident as a bullet hit his arm and a journalist was also hurt after he fell during the commotion that followed the shooting.

