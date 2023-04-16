Atiq Ahmed Shot Dead Live Updates: Security Tightened In Prayagraj, Police Patrolling Underway in UP

Top Recommended Stories

Atiq Ahmed Shot Dead Live Updates: The bullet-riddled bodies of Ahmad and Ashraf were taken away from the spot as tension gripped the area after the sensational killings.

Updated: April 16, 2023 7:27 AM IST

By Manmath Nayak

Atiq Ahmed was accused in the 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case and also in the Umesh Pal murder case which happened in February this year.
Live Updates

  • 7:30 AM IST

    Shooters of Atiq Ahmed not from Prayagraj

    A probe has revealed that the shooters of Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf were not residents of Prayagraj. Lavlesh Tiwari, who killed Atiq Ashraf, is a resident of Banda, Arun Maurya is a resident of Hamirpur and Sunny, is from Kasganj district.

  • 7:26 AM IST

    Section 144 imposed in all districts of UP

  • 7:25 AM IST

    Flag march in Lucknow, tight security in Prayagraj

    Police conduct flag march in Lucknow and security has been tightened in Prayagraj after Atiq Ahmed, his brother Ashraf shot dead last night.

  • 7:23 AM IST

    Shooters who killed Atiq Ahmed posed as journalists

    Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday said the shooters who killed Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf on Saturday night were posing as journalists at the spot of the incident.

Atiq Ahmed Shot Dead Live Updates: Security has been tightened in Prayagraj and police patrolling is underway across Uttar Pradesh after gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad (60) and his brother Ashraf were shot dead by three men on Saturday night. Giving details about the incident, Commissioner of Police, Prayagraj, Ramit Sharma said the three assailants, who were arrested immediately after the incident, had joined the group of mediapersons who were trying to get sound bites from Ahmad and Ashraf. Police constable Man Singh was injured in the incident as a bullet hit his arm and a journalist was also hurt after he fell during the commotion that followed the shooting.

Published Date: April 16, 2023 7:14 AM IST

Updated Date: April 16, 2023 7:27 AM IST

