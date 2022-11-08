LIVE Gyanvapi Mosque Case Updates: Varanasi Court To Deliver Verdict On Shivling Worship Today

Updated: November 8, 2022 10:10 AM IST

By Tahir Qureshi | Edited by Tahir Qureshi

Gyanvapi Mosque Case LIVE Updates, Varanasi: On the plea seeking worship of the “Shivling” found in the Gyanvapi mosque premises, as claimed by the Hindu side, a fast-track court in Varanasi will pronounce its verdict on Tuesday. The verdict would be delivered by the Civil Judge Senior Division Fast Track Court on the three main demands by the plaintiff which include the permission for the immediate beginning of prayer of Swayambhu Jyotirlinga Bhagwan Vishweshwar, the handing over of the entire Gyanvapi complex to the Hindus, and banning the entry of Muslims inside the premises of the Gyanvapi complex.

  • 10:08 AM IST

    Gyanvapi Case LIVE: To the claims of the Hindu side that the structure is a Shivling, the Muslim side maintained that the structure was a ‘fountain’ following which the Hindu side had then submitted an application in the Varanasi District Court on September 22 that sought a carbon dating of the object they claimed to be ‘Shivling’.

  • 9:41 AM IST

    Gyanvapi Case LIVE: Presently, the Muslim side is allowed to offer prayers at the site.
    Notably, the Varanasi court had refused to allow a scientific investigation of the purported ‘Shivling’ during the previous hearing that took place in October as the Hindu side had demanded carbon dating of the structure they claim to be a Shivling found inside the Gyanvapi Mosque’s wazukhana.

Published Date: November 8, 2022 8:56 AM IST

Updated Date: November 8, 2022 10:10 AM IST