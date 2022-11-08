LIVE Gyanvapi Mosque Case Updates: Varanasi Court To Deliver Verdict On Shivling Worship Today

Gyanvapi Mosque LIVE Updates: On the plea seeking worship of the “Shivling” found in the Gyanvapi mosque premises, as claimed by the Hindu side, a fast-track court in Varanasi will pronounce its verdict on Tuesday.

Gyanvapi Case: Varanasi Court To Deliver Verdict On Shivling Worship Today

Gyanvapi Mosque Case LIVE Updates, Varanasi: On the plea seeking worship of the “Shivling” found in the Gyanvapi mosque premises, as claimed by the Hindu side, a fast-track court in Varanasi will pronounce its verdict on Tuesday. The verdict would be delivered by the Civil Judge Senior Division Fast Track Court on the three main demands by the plaintiff which include the permission for the immediate beginning of prayer of Swayambhu Jyotirlinga Bhagwan Vishweshwar, the handing over of the entire Gyanvapi complex to the Hindus, and banning the entry of Muslims inside the premises of the Gyanvapi complex.

Load More