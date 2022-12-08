live

Rampur By Election Result: BJP’s Akash Saxena Defeats Samajwadi Party’s Asim Raja

Rampur Sadar Bypoll Result: Bypoll to the Rampur Sadar seat, considered an Azam Khan stronghold, was necessitated after the SP leader was sentenced to three years in jail in a hate speech case, and subsequently disqualified as MLA.

Updated: December 8, 2022 4:57 PM IST

By Analiza Pathak | Edited by Analiza Pathak

LIVE Rampur Sadar Bypoll Result

Rampur Sadar By Election Result:  The BJP on Thursday won the Rampur Sadar assembly seat for the first time as its candidate Akash Saxena defeated his nearest Samajwadi Party rival Asim Raja. Bypoll to the Rampur Sadar seat, considered an Azam Khan stronghold, was necessitated after the SP leader was sentenced to three years in jail in a hate speech case, and subsequently disqualified as MLA.

Saxena, who won by a margin of 33,702 votes, has been handed over the winners certificate by the Returning officer. This is the first time the BJP has won the Rampur Sadar assembly seat.

The bypoll was held on December 5. Rampur Sadar, which has a sizeable Muslim population, has witnessed low voter turnout with the segment registering around 33.94 per cent turnout by 6 pm.

Live Updates

  • 4:57 PM IST

  • 11:20 AM IST

    Rampur Sadar Assembly seat (37-Rampur) in Uttar Pradesh went for by-polls on Monday (December 5).

  • 10:55 AM IST

    Samajwadi Party’s Mohd Asim Raja leads with5,767 votes in second round

  • 10:20 AM IST

    SP’s Asim Raja is leading by a wafer thin margin of just over 120 votes against BJP candidate Akash Saxena.

  • 8:11 AM IST

    Counting of votes for the high-profile Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat, Rampur and Khatauli seats in Uttar Pradesh began at 8am.

Published Date: December 8, 2022 5:56 AM IST

Updated Date: December 8, 2022 4:57 PM IST