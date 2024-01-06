Home

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: BJP Plans Nationwide Live Telecast Of Consecration Ceremony On January 22

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced that the Consecration Ceremony of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir will be telecasted live on January 22, 2024 on booth level across the country.

New Delhi: The New Year has begun and so have the preparations of one of the biggest and most special events of the year for India, the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony which is scheduled to be held on January 22, 2024. The Consecration Ceremony of the Ram Temple will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi among many other politicians, celebrities and important dignitaries of the country. Days before the Consecration Ceremony, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced that the Consecration Ceremony will be telecasted live on booth level, across the country, so that all those, who cannot join the big event physically, can be a part of it virtually. Know all about the plan..

BJP Announces Live Telecast Of Consecration Ceremony

As mentioned earlier, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced plans to telecast the grand consecration ceremony of Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya live on the booth level across the country.The ceremony is scheduled to take place on January 22, 2024. As per party sources, BJP workers have been instructed to set up large screens for the live telecast of the Shri Ram Consecration at the booth level.

Motive Behind Live Telecast Of Pran Pratishtha

This initiative aims to provide a means for the common people to witness the consecration of Shri Ram Lala. “This way, the general public can have darshan of Shri Ram Lala and witness the consecration ceremony,” the source mentioned. Additionally, BJP workers are encouraged to engage in social work on a personal level. “Workers may choose to distribute blankets, organize community feasts (‘bhandar’), or contribute through donations in terms of food or fruits to help those in need,” the sources added.

Week-Long Celebrations To Begin From Jan 16

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony. A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahotsav. A 1008 Hundi Mahayagya will also be organised, in which thousands of devotees will be fed. Several tent cities are being erected in Ayodhya to accommodate thousands of devotees, who are expected to arrive in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh for the grand consecration.

(Inputs from ANI)

