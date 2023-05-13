ZEE Sites

UP Municipal Election Nikay Chunav Results 2023 LIVE: BJP Leads on 16 Mayor Seats, Congress Leading in Kanpur

UP Nikay Chunav Election Result 2023: Yogi Adityanath in his first year as Chief Minister, guided BJP to a thumping win in mayoral elections by bagging 14 of 16 municipal corporations.

Updated: May 13, 2023 10:56 AM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

Live Updates

  • 11:21 AM IST

    Amethi municipal election results:

    In Gauriganj Nagar Palika of Amethi district, the BJP candidate has taken a lead of 962 votes over Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate.

  • 11:13 AM IST

    BJP Leads in Ayodhya

    In Ayodhya Nagar Nigam, the BJP candidate is leading by more than 12,000 votes.

  • 11:12 AM IST

    BJP leads in Lucknow

    In Lucknow Nagar Nigam, the BJP candidate is leading by more than 6,000 votes

  • 10:55 AM IST

    Budaun municipal election results: BJP candidate leads

    In the Budaun Municipality Council, or Budaun Nagar Palika Parishad, Deepmala Goyal from the BJP is leading, followed by Fatima Raja, an independent candidate supported by the SP.

  • 10:35 AM IST

    Aligarh Nagar Nigam: BJP candidate leads with 10,289 votes

    BJP candidate is leading with10,289 for the Aligarh mayor seat against its nearest Samajwadi Party rival.

  • 10:11 AM IST

    BSP candidate leads in Agra municipal corporation election

    BSP candidate Lata Valmiki is leading for mayoral seat in Agra municipal corporation election.

  • 10:11 AM IST

    Shahjahanpur: SP’s Mala Rathore received 1,633 votes in the third position. BSP’s Shagufta Anjum received 468 votes, Aam Aadmi Party’s Suman Verma received 212 votes, and Rashtriya Samaj Paksh candidate Meera received 33 votes.

  • 10:10 AM IST

    BJP candidate Archana Verma received 5,983 votes. Congress candidate Nikhat Iqbal secured the second position with 2,223 votes.

  • 10:10 AM IST

    BJP candidate Archana Verma leads in Shahjahanpur

    The BJP candidate for Shahjahanpur mayor seat is leading after first round of counting. The Congress candidate is at the second position while the SP candidate is trailing at third.

  • 10:05 AM IST

    Congress candidate Ashni Awasthi leading in Kanpur

UP Municipal Election Results 2023: The counting for Uttar Pradesh Municipal Election 2023 will shortly take place today. The polling for UP Nikay Chunav 2023 was held on 14,684 seats including 17 mayoral elections in 760 urban local bodies of the state in two phases. The counting will begin at 8 AM. The UP Municipal Election Results 2023 is seen as a litmus test for the saffron camp ahead of the 2023 Lok Sabha polls. The results hold equal importance to the Congress, Samajwadi and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). According to the State Election Commission (SEC) 353 counting centres have been set up. 83,378 candidates were in the fray for 14,522 posts. The two-phase polling saw about 53 per cent voters exercising their franchise.

In the 2017 polls, Yogi Adityanath in his first year as Chief Minister, guided BJP to a thumping win in mayoral elections by bagging 14 of 16 municipal corporations. BSP won two seats, Meerut and Aligarh, while Samajwadi Party and Congress could not open their accounts.

India.com brings to you all the latest updates of the urban local body polls. We request all our readers to bookmark this page to check it regularly for all the latest news.

