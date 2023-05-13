UP Municipal Election Nikay Chunav Results 2023 LIVE: BJP Leads on 16 Mayor Seats, Congress Leading in Kanpur

Home

UP Nikay Chunav Election Result 2023: Yogi Adityanath in his first year as Chief Minister, guided BJP to a thumping win in mayoral elections by bagging 14 of 16 municipal corporations.

UP Municipal Election Results 2023: The counting for Uttar Pradesh Municipal Election 2023 will shortly take place today. The polling for UP Nikay Chunav 2023 was held on 14,684 seats including 17 mayoral elections in 760 urban local bodies of the state in two phases. The counting will begin at 8 AM. The UP Municipal Election Results 2023 is seen as a litmus test for the saffron camp ahead of the 2023 Lok Sabha polls. The results hold equal importance to the Congress, Samajwadi and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). According to the State Election Commission (SEC) 353 counting centres have been set up. 83,378 candidates were in the fray for 14,522 posts. The two-phase polling saw about 53 per cent voters exercising their franchise.

In the 2017 polls, Yogi Adityanath in his first year as Chief Minister, guided BJP to a thumping win in mayoral elections by bagging 14 of 16 municipal corporations. BSP won two seats, Meerut and Aligarh, while Samajwadi Party and Congress could not open their accounts.

