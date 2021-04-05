New Delhi: Amid rising coronavirus cases, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has imposed fresh restrictions in the state to contain the spread of COVID-19. As per the new rules, if a single case of coronavirus is reported on a floor of the multi-storey building, then that entire floor will be declared a containment zone and twenty houses will be sealed. For more than 1 patient, sixty houses will be sealed. Moreover, people’s movement will be restricted for 14 days and a surveillance team has been asked to keep a check. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh: Schools For Students up to Class 8 to Remain Shut Till April 11

“Surveillance to be intensified in containment zones. After 1 COVID case on a floor of the multistorey building, the entire floor would be declared a containment zone. If more than 1 floor comes under scrutiny, building to be turned containment zone”, said Suhas LY, Gautam Budh Nagar DM.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 8,881 on Sunday with 31 more fatalities in the state while 4,164 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 6,30,059.

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and appealed to all those eligible to get inoculated. Sister Rashmi Jeet Singh administered Bharat Biotech’s COVAXIN to the chief minister at the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Civil Hospital.

Singh, the nursing officer in the hospital, told PTI that the “chief minister took all information regarding the vaccine and after taking the jab waited for 30 minutes before leaving the hospital.”