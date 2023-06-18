Home

Alert Loco Pilot Spots Melted, Bent Railway Tracks In Uttar Pradesh, Averts Major Accident

The serious glitch was found when Neelachal Express passed through the loop line and the loco pilot sensed a jolt.

The engine driver immediately informed the control room about the disfigured tracks and the work to repair the tracks was started. (Image: Twitter/@newsseeker2412)

Major Train Accident Averted: Thanks to the alertness and quick thinking of a loco pilot, a major train accident was averted as he detected melted and bent train tracks and stopped the train. the incident is reported from the Lucknow district of Uttar Pradesh where railway tracks at the Nigohan Railway Station melted and bent reportedly due to extreme heat. The serious glitch was found when Neelachal Express passed through the loop line and the loco pilot sensed a jolt caused by the spread of the track and immediately stopped the train.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening when the Nilanchal Express passed through a loop line instead of the main line as planned.

The engine driver immediately informed the control room about the disfigured tracks and the work to repair the tracks was started.

Earlier this month on June 2, almost 300 people lost their lives while around 1000 were injured in an Odisha train accident involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, and a goods train.

The train crash, the fourth deadliest in India according to available records, happened near the Bahanaga Baazar station in Balasore district, about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar.

