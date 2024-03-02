Home

Uttar Pradesh

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Releases First Candidate List, PM Modi From Varanasi, Check Uttar Pradesh List

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, PM Modi won from Varanasi by defeating Congress's Ajay Rai by 6,74,664 votes.

Nadia, Mar 02 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi being garlanded during a public meeting at Krishnanagar in Nadia on Saturday. West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar and others also seen. (ANI Photo)

BJP Candidate List: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday released the first list of 195 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The names of the candidates were announced during a press conference at the BJP headquarters in Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will again contest elections from Varanasi. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will be fielded from Lucknow, while Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been fielded from Gandhinagar, Gujarat. This time again Smriti Irani has been given ticket from Amethi seat of UP.

The names of 34 Union Ministers and Ministers of State are included in BJP’s first list of 195 candidates. Apart from this, the Lok Sabha Speaker and two former Chief Ministers have also been given tickets. At the same time, 28 women have also been fielded. 47 candidates below 50 years of age have made it to the first list.

The List Of Uttar Pradesh Candidates Is As Follows

PRESS RELEASE–1st list of BJP candidate GE to the for Lok Sabha Election 2024 on 02.03.2024

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, PM Modi won from Varanasi by defeating Congress’s Ajay Rai by 6,74,664 votes and the BJP-led National Democratic (NDA) won a total of 303 seats.

The Lok Sabha polls 2024 are slated to be held in April-May this year.

The top brass of the party held a late-night meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

During the meeting, BJP National President JP Nadda, along with Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, deliberated on crucial Lok Sabha seats. The presence of key state leaders added significance to the discussions. Notable attendees included Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav, Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, and Goa CM Pramod Sawant.

Besides, Deputy Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states and party in-charges of various states, co-election in-charges and top leaders of the State Core Committee formed regarding the upcoming Lok Sabha elections were also present in the CEC meet.

Discussions were held with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath regarding the names of candidates in the meeting, reported livemint.com.

Assam Lok Sabha seats were also discussed, said BJP sources adding that out of the 14 seats, the BJP is likely to contest 11 seats. Union Minister and former Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal is likely to be fielded from Dibrugarh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers on Sunday which could very well end up as the Modi government’s last such exercise during the second term of the BJP-led NDA dispensation as the poll panel is likely to announce the schedule for the general elections in a couple of weeks.

As per an official notice, the meeting will be held at the Sushma Swaraj Bhawan in the Chanakyapuri diplomatic enclave in the national capital New Delhi.

