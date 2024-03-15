Home

Uttar Pradesh

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: SP Announces 6 Candidates For UP; TMC To Contest From Bhadohi

Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav addresses a press conference, at party office in Lucknow on Friday. (ANI Photo)

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Friday announced its candidates for six Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, while also giving one seat in the state to its INDIA bloc ally Trinamool Congress (TMC), who will contest the Bhadohi seat.

The six candidates are Yashveer Singh (Bijnor), Manoj Kumar (Nagina), Bhanu Pratap Singh (Meerut), Bijendra Singh (Aligarh), Jasveer Valmiki (Hathras) and Daroga Saroj (Lalganj), the SP said in a post on its official X handle.

Notably, the SP inked a seat-sharing pact with the Congress as the opposition INDIA bloc begins to get its act together and switch gears after initial headbutting between alliance partners ahead of the upcoming general elections.

SP, INDIA will emerge victorious in UP: Akhilesh

Earlier this week, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav expressed confidence that his party along with the INDIA bloc will register the first victory in Uttar Pradesh in the Lok Sabha polls.

“The Samajwadi Party was the first to announce its seats and start the campaign. You will see that the first victory will be that of the Samajwadi Party and the INDIA bloc…We were the first to form an alliance, distribute seats, release campaign song,” Akhilesh told reporters at a joint press conference with state Congress President Ajay Rai on Monday.

Yadav pointed out that the integrated terminal 3 (T3) of the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport (CCSIA) that was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was built when the Samajwadi party was in power in Uttar Pradesh.

“The airport and runway that was inaugurated were built when the Samajwadi party was in power in the state. It was built during Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) and was expanded during the time of the last Samajwadi Party government, whether it is Azamgar or Moradabad. Even the Lucknow airport was constructed when our government was in power,” the Samajwadi Party chief said.

Hitting out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Yadav said that the upcoming Lok Sabha election will be fought to save the Constitution and democracy.

“The slogan Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas is the biggest lie. Where is everyone prospering? This election is on saving the Constitution, democracy, the idea of Dr Ram Manihar Lohia’s socialist society and to save the rights and respect of the farmers, poor and those are from minority,” the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said.

(With inputs from agencies)

