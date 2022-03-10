Loni Election Result LIVE: Welcome to India.Com’s LIVE coverage of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 Results. The India.Com team will bring you the latest news updates from the Loni Assembly constituency where the counting of votes began at 8 AM under the supervision of returning officers appointed by the Election Commission. Currently held by Nandkishor Gurjar of BJP, Loni is one of the 403 constituencies of Uttar Pradesh. This constituency comes under Ghaziabad district and one of the five assembly constituencies in the Ghaziabad (Lok Sabha constituency). In 2017, Nandkishor of the BJP had won this constituency by defeating Zakir Ali from Bahujan Samaj Party with a margin of 42813 votes. The key candidates this time include Yameen Malik from Congress, Nandkishor Gurjar from BJP, Madan Bhaiya from RLD and Haji Akil Chaudhary from BSP.Also Read - Badaun Election Result LIVE: Litmus Test For Mahesh Gupta as Counting of Votes Begins at 8 AM