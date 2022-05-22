New Delhi: Even as the Baba Kashi Vishwanath Temple of Varanasi and the Gyanvapi Masjid case is underway, Zee News has claimed to have found a rare 154-year-old picture of the Gyanvapi campus that is revealing a lot.Also Read - Qutub Minar Complex In Delhi To Be Excavated Amid Gyanvapi Row? Govt Responds

As reported by Zee News, this picture was clicked by British photographer Samuel Bourne in the year 1868. It is clear from this picture that other than the Gyanvapi mosque complex which the Muslim side claims, there is much more than meets the eye, says Zee News’ report. Also Read - Why Is Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb Trending On Social Media 300 Years After His Death?

“In this picture, Hindu artifacts and bells are seen on the pillars present in the Gyanvapi complex along with the idol of Baba’s main servant Nandi and Lord Hanuman. With this new development, it is clear that Lord Hanuman, the 11th Rudravatar of Lord Shiva, is also seated in the Gyanvapi premises. Hence, this picture further corroborates the claims of the Hindu side that Hindu symbols and idols of gods and goddesses are present in the Gyanvapi Masjid complex”: as claimed by reports of Zee News. Also Read - 'An Attempt to Divert Attention from Inflation, Unemployment', Says NCP Chief Sharad Pawar on Gyanvapi Masjid Row

The veracity of the photo is not clear now. India.com can not vouch for the authenticity of the photo that has appeared in the reports.

Where Did This Historical Evidence Come From?

Earlier, the Hindu side, giving evidence of the presence of Maa Shringar Gauri, had demanded the worship of Maa Shringar here throughout the year. This picture is preserved in ‘The Museum of Fine Arts’ in Houston, USA and it also consolidates the claims of the Hindu side over the Gyanwapi complex, says Zee News’ sources.