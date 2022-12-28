Lucknow: 14-Year-Old Boy Attacked By Group Of Stray Dogs In Building Compound, 2nd Incident In 10 Days

Lucknow: A 14-year-old boy was attacked by a group of 6-7 stray dogs in the compound of a high-rise building in Lucknow. The boy, Pranav Rai, was attacked when he had come down to the parking lot to fetch something. The incident took place at the compound of Lucknow Development Authority’s (LDA) Srishti Apartment situated at Kursi Road in Lucknow on Tuesday.

According to his father A.K. Rai around half-a-dozen dogs attacked the boy and a few of them bit him in the legs. “We immediately rushed him to the doctor. He is doing fine now but the incident has made him fearful of even stepping out of the house due to stray dogs,” said Rai.

This is the second time in ten days when stray dogs have attacked building occupants.

Earlier, a 40-year-old woman, Rohana Asif, who lives in the same building, was attacked in a similar manner while strolling in the evening. She suffered serious injuries and was admitted to a nearby hospital.

“I was out for an evening walk with my father-in-law when dogs started barking at me. They attacked me when I tried to shoo them away,” said Rohana, adding, “I was attacked by one of the dogs while other canines tried to rip flesh from my leg, thigh, and waist. When the neighbours heard my screams, they rushed to save me.”

Residents too have alleged that action taken by authorities in the matter has not yielded desired results. “More than 12 instances of dogs attacking the residents of our apartment have taken place in a short period. The strays usually target women and children. When we complain to the LDA and the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC), the dogs are sterilised. However, the authorities leave them here after sterilisation. They return back more aggressive,” said Vivek Sharma, vice-president of Jan Kalyan Mahasamiti and resident of the building.