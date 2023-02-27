Home

Lucknow’s Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport To Suspend Night Flight Operations Till July | Check Details

Due to airport infrastructure work, Luck airport will shut its flight operation at night till July.

(Pixabay- Representational Image)

Lucknow: Planning a trip to Lucknow? Remember to take a morning or evening flight as the the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport (CCSIA) will suspended all flight operations at night till July 11. To upgrade its airside infrastructure, the work started at the airport from February 23. There will be no flight operations between 9.30 p.m. and 6 a.m. during this period.

During this period, the Lucknow airport will undertake expansion and upgradation work of its existing runway (airside) to prepare for future challenges with the rise in number of passengers and cargo flow.

An airport spokesperson said, “During the four-month period, the airport will be undertaking various construction activities to upgrade the infrastructure on the airside which includes introduction of three new link taxiways, new ground lights for aircraft operations, runway end safety area made of sand and aircraft turn pad expansion.”

Lucknow FLights Rescheduled, Cancelled

The timings of eight flights would be affected. Passengers would be informed via a message by the airlines, according to a spokesperson as reported by Hindustan Times.

Go Air has cancelled its flights G8- 2619 and 2620 from February 24.

IndiGo has changed the timing of its Lucknow-Kolkata flight (6E 6469) from 6 pm to 5 pm.

Lucknow-Bengaluru flight (6E 6354) has been changed from 10:55 pm to 7:50 pm.

Also, the timing of the Lucknow-Patna flight (6E 118) has been changed to 8:30 pm instead of earlier 9:50 pm.

Lucknow-Mumbai flight (6E 2245) has been changed from 9:30 pm to 9:15 pm

The spokesperson added, “The runway would close between 9:30 pm and 6 am from February 23 to July 11. In this view, major airlines have changed the timings of their night flights. A total of eight flights will be affected. Another two have been cancelled. Airlines have sent an alert to their passengers through SMS. At present, the airport hosts 17 night flights. Some have already changed timings.”

“We have informed the airlines about non-availability of the runway for 8.5 hours for them to facilitate the passengers accordingly,” he said.

The airport received environmental clearance from the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change to enhance the passenger handling capacity up to 39 million per annum from existing 4.5 million, and cargo handling capacity up to 0.25 million tonnes per annum.

