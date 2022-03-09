Lucknow Cantonment Election Result 2022: Lucknow Cantt is a high-profile constituency of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly covering the cantonment part of capital Lucknow. It is one of five assembly constituencies in the Lucknow (Lok Sabha constituency). Since 2008, this assembly constituency is numbered 175 amongst 403 constituencies. The voting for 60 assembly seats including Lucknow Cantt took place on February 23 in fourth phase of the upcoming UP polls.Also Read - Election Result 2022 Date, Time: When & Where To Watch LIVE Counting Of Votes For 5 States

In 2019, Suresh Chandra Tiwari of Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Major Ashish Chaturvedi from Samajwadi Party with a margin of 35,428 votes. This time, the BJP has declared Brajesh Pathak as its candidate from Lucknow Cantt Assembly constituency. He is pitted against Raju Gandhi of the Samajwadi Party. Who will win today? We will find out soon.