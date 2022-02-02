Lucknow Cantt Election 2022: Lucknow Cantt is a constituency of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly covering the cantonment part of the capital Lucknow. Lucknow Cantt is one of five assembly constituencies in the Lucknow (Lok Sabha constituency). Since 2008, this assembly constituency is numbered 175 amongst 403 constituencies. The voting for 60 assembly seats including Lucknow Cantt will take place on February 23 in fourth phase of the upcoming UP polls.Also Read - Sitapur Assembly Election 2022: SP Held This Seat For 15 Years, But Now BJP Rules It. What Will Happen in This Election?

In 2019, Suresh Chandra Tiwari of Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Major Ashish Chaturvedi from Samajwadi Party with a margin of 35,428 votes. This time, the BJP has declared Brajesh Pathak as its candidate from Lucknow Cantt Assembly constituency. He is pitted against Raju Gandhi of the Samajwadi Party.

There were many contenders from BJP for this hot seat, including – Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi's son Mayank Joshi, Aparna Yadav, Suresh Tiwari – in the upcoming polls. However, the party has decided to field Brajesh Pathak from the constituency in this year's UP elections. What makes this high-profile seat interesting is, it's said to be a safe one by experts with a confirmed win for BJP.

Lucknow Cantt Assembly Election 2022: Key Candidates

Dilpreet Singh – INC

Brijesh Pathak – BJP

Raju Gandhi – SP

Lucknow Cantt Constituency Watch

Date of Polling: Wednesday, 23 February 2022

Date of Counting: Thursday, 10 March 2022

Lucknow Cantt Assembly Election 2017 Candidate List & Winner

Important updates for UP Elections 2022

The elections for the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly will take place in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The major political parties in the fray are the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Indian National Congress, and debutant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The counting of votes will take place on March 10 and results will be declared the same day, Election Commission has said.