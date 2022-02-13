Lucknow Central Assembly Election 2022: Lucknow Central is one of five assembly constituencies in the Lucknow (Lok Sabha constituency). Since 2008, this assembly constituency is numbered 174 amongst 403 constituencies.Also Read - UP Assembly Polls 2022: Over 12 Candidates in Fray For In Phase II Are 'Illiterate', 114 Educated Till Class 8, Says Report

Currently this seat belongs to Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Brajesh Pathak who won in the last assembly elections in 2017 defeating Samajwadi Party candidate Ravidas Mehrotra by a margin of 5,094 votes.

Lucknow Central Constituency Watch

Date of Polling: Wednesday, 23 February 2022

Date of Counting: Thursday, 10 March 2022

Lucknow Central Assembly Election 2022: Key Candidates

BJP's Rajneesh Gupta has been given a ticket from Lucknow Central this time instead of Brajesh Pathak. He will contest the polls against SP's Ravidas Mehrotra in the. Rajneesh Gupta will contest elections for the first time this year.

BJP – Rajneesh Gupta

SP – Ravidas Mehrotra

Congress – Sadaf Jafar

BSP – Ashish Chandra Srivastava

Important updates for UP Elections 2022

The elections for the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly will take place in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The major political parties in the fray are the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Indian National Congress, and debutant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Counting of votes will be done on March 10.

Lucknow Central Assembly Election 2017 Candidate List & Winner