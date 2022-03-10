Lucknow Central Election Result 2022: Lucknow Central is one of five assembly constituencies in the Lucknow Lok Sabha constituency. Since 2008, this assembly constituency is numbered 174 amongst 403 constituencies. Currently this seat belongs to Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Brajesh Pathak who won the last assembly elections in 2017 defeating Samajwadi Party candidate Ravidas Mehrotra by a margin of 5,094 votes. However, BJP’s Rajneesh Gupta has been given a ticket from Lucknow Central this time instead of Brajesh Pathak. He is contesting against SP’s Ravidas Mehrotra who is eyeing a comeback. Who will win today? Stay tuned to find out.Also Read - Ghaziabad, Dholana, Sahibabad, Muradnagar, Loni Election Results LIVE Updates: Counting Begins at 8 am

Here are the LIVE Updates for Lucknow Central Results 2022:

6 AM: Counting to begin for Lucknow West assembly seat at 8 am today.