Lucknow: Class 9 Student Tries To End Life To Avoid Parents-Teacher Meet, Leaves Sorry Note

Lucknow: A class 9 student from Lucknow tried to end his life to avoid parents-teacher meeting in school. According to reports, the student, Aditya Tiwari, a resident of Gomti Nagar extension, was found injured on a railway track and has now been admitted to a hospital.

According to a report in indiatoday.in, the PPRO of CMS private school said that the student is good at his studies but he scored less marks in his last exam due to which parent-teacher meeting was called.

The student had been escaping the meeting, giving excuses. Reportedly, the teacher had decided to visit Aditya’s parents at their home. Fearing this, Aditya allegedly tried to end his life.

The police have recovered a sorry note purportedly written by the student which he had directed to his teacher. “Respected ma’am, I am Aditya Tiwari of Class 9-C. I apologize for my mistake, what I did, which is extremely wrong. Ma’am, I promise this will never be repeated again,” the suicide note read.

