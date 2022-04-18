Lucknow/Uttar Pradesh: Lucknow district administration has been on alert mode with a sudden uptick in daily Covid-19 cases across Delhi-NCR. On the directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the district authorities in Lucknow have ramped up testing, contact tracing and vaccination campaigns. As per a report, COVID testing teams have been deputed at Agra Expressway, Railway Station, Bus Station, Airport, and Lucknow Toll Plaza to keep in check the rapidly rising number of COVID-19 cases. People coming to Lucknow via Agra expressway have to undergo a COVID test at Agra toll plaza as DM Abhishek Prakash has asked officials to intensify surveillance of passengers coming from Covid affected areas.Also Read - India Sees Massive Jump in Daily COVID Count; 2,183 Fresh Cases With Near 90% Rise Recorded

Intensify Vaccination Among Children

Meanwhile, District magistrate Abhishek Prakash has also asked officials to intensify the vaccination among children in the 12-14 age group. He also held a review meeting wherein he reportedly said that the vaccination of 18+ should also be done with a target to cover the entire population at the earliest apart from the 12-14 and 15-17 years category.

Cluster Approad Micro Plan

Times of India reported that the DM also asked officials to prepare a 'cluster approach microplan' for schools in every zone of the district. He directed them to achieve the target of inoculating at least 40,000 people among all age groups every day.

All NCR Districts on Alert

Earlier on Saturday, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had chaired a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation in the state and put all the National Capital Region (NCR) districts on alert mode. During the meeting, the chief minister reportedly observed that over the past few days, there has been a rise in Covid-19 cases in the state’s neighboring areas and its impact can be seen in the NCR districts. He asked officials to put all the NCR districts on alert.