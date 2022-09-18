Lucknow: The Municipal Corporation here is mulling over a proposal to allow a household to keep only two dogs at a time, a move aimed at regulating the population of the animal in the city. The civic body is also looking into a proposal to increase the licence fee for dogs. The proposals are being discussed in the wake of dog-bite cases in the city.Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Man Gets 5 Years In Jail Under Anti-Conversion Law

On July 12, an elderly woman was mauled to death by her pet dog here. In April, a five-year-old boy was killed while his six-year-old sister was badly injured when stray dogs attacked them. Dr Arvind Rao, Director, Animal Welfare, Lucknow Municipal Corporation, said, “We are in the process of making new guidelines for pets, especially dogs. Proposals for doubling the licence fee along with other aspects of animal management are part of it.” Also Read - Food At UP Sports Camp Kept In Toilet In Stadium

DOG OWNERS WILL NEED TO DO THE FOLLOWING UNDER NEW GUIDELINES:

A dog owner cannot leave it unattended at public places. They will have to ensure that their dog doesn’t create trouble for people living nearby. The renewal of the licence will be mandatory every year besides adhering to required vaccine regimen. New pet licence fee will be increased from Rs 500 to 1000. A dog owner will have to ensure that the space where the animal lives is clean and comfortable.



Stressing the need for stricter guidelines, Rao said, “As living spaces in the city are reducing, it becomes necessary that we take measures to ensure that no conflict occurs due to pet animals. The new guidelines are being made keeping in mind the demand of the present time. The well-being of pets is also being considered in the new guidelines,” he added.

“Some dogs require to be trained properly before being kept as pet in houses. We are trying to include this aspect and make it mandatory for pet owners in the city,” said Rao.”Our plan is also to make pet owners aware of the dangers of keeping dogs of such breeds,” he added. Also Read - Over 13 People Dead In Separate Wall Collapse Incidents As Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc In UP

FOCUS ON POPULATION MANAGEMENT OF STRAY DOGS

The Municipal Corporation is also focusing on checking the population of stray dogs in the city. Several cases of dogs attacking children were reported recently. Following the attacks, the civic body issued a helpline and focused on animal birth control.The Municipal Corporation claims to tackle the issue of man-animal conflict in a scientific manner. As per officials, they used to spay or neuter on an average 60 stray dogs in a day, which has been increased to around 120 dogs per day.

The civic body has also issued a dedicated helpline for residents in case of stray dog-related emergencies. Residents use the helpline to report incidents related to dog bite and stray dog population. To prevent any cruelty towards dogs, Rao said they are in touch with representatives of several animal rights groups and work closely with them to mitigate any possibility of dispute in carrying out population control measures.