Lucknow East Election 2022: Lucknow East is a constituency of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly covering the city of Eastern part of Lucknow. A Voter-verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) facility with EVMs was used here in 2017 UP assembly polls. Lucknow East is one of five assembly constituencies in the Lucknow (Lok Sabha constituency) Since 2008, this assembly constituency is numbered 173 amongst 403 constituencies.

Currently, this seat belongs to Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Ashutosh Tandon who won the last Assembly election of 2017, defeating Indian National Congress candidate Anurag Singh by a margin of 79,230 votes.

Lucknow East Assembly Election 2022: Key Candidates

The key contest is expected to be fought between the ruling BJP and the Samajwadi Party, with the former fielding its sitting MLA Ashutosh Tandon 'Gopal Ji' as the candidate this year. The BJP has held this seat for 25 years, winning six consecutive elections since 1993. Will it be able to repeat history once more?

BJP – Ashutosh Tandon ”Gopal Ji’

SP – Not announced yet

Congress – Not announced yet

Lucknow East Constituency Watch

Date of Polling: Wednesday, 23 February 2022

Date of Counting: Thursday, 10 March 2022

Lucknow East Assembly Election 2017 Candidate List & Winner

The elections for the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly will take place in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The major political parties in the fray are the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Indian National Congress, and debutant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The counting of votes will take place on March 10.