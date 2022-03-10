Lucknow East Election Result 2022: Lucknow East is a constituency of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly covering the city of Eastern part of Lucknow. Currently, this seat belongs to Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Ashutosh Tandon who won the last Assembly election of 2017, defeating Indian National Congress candidate Anurag Singh by a margin of 79,230 votes. The key contest today is between the ruling BJP and the Samajwadi Party, with the former fielding its sitting MLA Ashutosh Tandon ‘Gopal Ji’ as the candidate this year. The BJP has held this seat for 25 years, winning six consecutive elections since 1993. Will it be able to repeat history once more? We will find out today.Also Read - Lucknow Central Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes to Begin Shortly

Here are the LIVE Updates for Lucknow East Results 2022:

6 AM: Counting to begin for Lucknow East assembly seat at 8 am today.