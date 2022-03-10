Lucknow District Election Result LIVE: Welcome to India.Com’s LIVE coverage of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 Results. It is decision time and over the course of the day, we will bring you the latest news updates from the Lucknow district. UP has 403 Assembly seats and the majority mark to form the government in Lucknow is 202.Also Read - Lucknow Central Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes to Begin Shortly

Lucknow district has five assembly segments — Lucknow East, Lucknow West, Lucknow North, Lucknow Central and Lucknow Cantonment and nine assembly constituencies — Lucknow East, Lucknow West, Lucknow North, Lucknow Central, Lucknow Cantonment, Malihabad, Mohanlalganj, Bakshi-ka-Talab and Sarojininagar. Counting of votes for these assembly constituencies in Lucknow will start at 8 am on Thursday along with the rest of the state. The people of Lucknow Central will be first to know who will be their MLA for the next five years and Sarojininagar at the last.

According to officials of the district administration, all preparations for the counting of votes at Ramabai Sthal have been completed. The counting of votes of Lucknow Central will be held in 26 rounds followed by Lucknow Cantonment (27), Lucknow East (31), Lucknow West (32), Mohanlalganj (32), Malihabad (32 ) Lucknow North (33), Bakshi-ka-Talab (37) and Sarojininagar (44). Stay with us for all the latest trends/results and round-wise updates from the counting centres in Lucknow.