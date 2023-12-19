Home

Lucknow Imposes Fresh Guidelines For Christmas, New Year Celebrations; Check Permissions, Penalties Here

The district administration in Lucknow has made it mandatory for all those hosting such events to take permission from the district magistrate office, or they may face up to Rs 20,000 penalty and six months jail.

Lucknow: Lucknow District magistrate Suryapal Gangwar has directed party organisers to seek permission by December 20 and also obtain the no-objection certificate for fire safety, electrical safety and police if a person is hosting Christmas or New Year party. “In case, the party organisers face difficulty in the online process, they can visit the collectorate and seek appropriate help,” added the district magistrate.

The permission has been made mandatory to prevent ‘illegal’ gatherings of people in the name of parties that often create a law-and-order situation.

