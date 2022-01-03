Lucknow: Union defence minister Rajnath Singh and road transport minister Nitin Gadkari will lay the foundation stone for Rs 4,200 crore Lucknow-Kanpur expressway on Wednesday (January 5). On Thursday, Nitin Gadkari tweeted that the government has approved Rs 1,935 crore for the construction of the Lucknow-Kanpur expressway.Also Read - How Ganga Expressway Will Improve Connectivity, Boost Economic Development In Uttar Pradesh: 10 Things to Know

The 63-km long Lucknow-Kanpur expressway will be constructed with 3D Automated Machine Guidance (AMG) module for highway building.