Lucknow: Union defence minister Rajnath Singh and road transport minister Nitin Gadkari will lay the foundation stone for Rs 4,200 crore Lucknow-Kanpur expressway on Wednesday (January 5). On Thursday, Nitin Gadkari tweeted that the government has approved Rs 1,935 crore for the construction of the Lucknow-Kanpur expressway.
- The 3D AMG technology will almost double the construction speed.
- 3D AMG technology will also enable officials and contractors to get live updates of the progress on their phones or computer.
- The project will help implement 3D AMG systems in the highway sector.
- The expressway will be the first to use 3D AMG technology.
- The expressway starts from Amausi airport and will connect with the proposed Ring Road in Kanpur via Unnao.
- About 13km-long section of the expressway will be elevated.
- The 13 km elevated section will be constructed by National Highways Authority India (NHAI) in the first phase and the remaining by UP Expressways Industrial Development Authority.
- The deadline to complete the project is 2023.
- The six-lane expressway will reduce the travel time between the two cities to 55 minutes from two hours.
- The Lucknow-Kanpur expressway will also boost the commercial activities in the region.