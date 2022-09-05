Lucknow: At least 2 people died after a massive broke out at a hotel in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow on Monday morning. As per reports, both were declared brought dead by the Civil Hospital in Lucknow and 7 others are being treated at the hospital. Firefighting and efforts to rescue people and guests trapped in the hotel are underway.Also Read - On Lines of Delhi-NCR: CM Yogi Adityanath Tells Officials to Develop UP State Capital Region | Key Points
Three ambulances and fire tenders rushed to the Levana Hotel located in Hazratganj, and rescue operations to evacuate those trapped inside are underway. So far, 18 people have been evacuated.
"Rooms are filled with smoke making it difficult to go in. Work is underway to break window panes and grills. No information on any further casualties so far, 2 people have been rescued, but there is no response from 1-2 rooms. Attempts are being made to enter those rooms," said DG Fire Avinash Chandra.
Speaking to the media, Lucknow District Magistrate said, “Cause (of the fire) is being ascertained. There’s a possibility that it happened due to a short circuit. 18 of the total 30 rooms were occupied and probably 35-40 people were there. The people who were stuck were evacuated and they have been sent to Civil Hospital.”
UP CM Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of the incident of fire at Hotel Levana in Hazratganj and directed the District Officials to ensure proper medical treatment of the injured and has also told them to reach the spot and speed up the rescue operation.
Defence Minister and BJP MP from Lucknow, Rajnath Singh took to Twitter and said that he has taken stock of the situation through the local administration. A relief and rescue operation is underway. His office is in continuous touch with the local administration.
More details are awaited, this is a developing story