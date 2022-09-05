Lucknow: At least 2 people died after a massive broke out at a hotel in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow on Monday morning. As per reports, both were declared brought dead by the Civil Hospital in Lucknow and 7 others are being treated at the hospital. Firefighting and efforts to rescue people and guests trapped in the hotel are underway.Also Read - On Lines of Delhi-NCR: CM Yogi Adityanath Tells Officials to Develop UP State Capital Region | Key Points

Three ambulances and fire tenders rushed to the Levana Hotel located in Hazratganj, and rescue operations to evacuate those trapped inside are underway. So far, 18 people have been evacuated.

"Rooms are filled with smoke making it difficult to go in. Work is underway to break window panes and grills. No information on any further casualties so far, 2 people have been rescued, but there is no response from 1-2 rooms. Attempts are being made to enter those rooms," said DG Fire Avinash Chandra.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Fire breaks out at a hotel in Hazratganj in Lucknow. Efforts underway to evacuate the people in the hotel rooms. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/gxKy6oYyOO — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 5, 2022

#UPDATE | UP: Firefighting & rescue operations underway at Hotel Levana in Hazratganj, Lucknow where a fire broke out this morning. Three ambulances & fire tenders are present at the spot Security personnel wear an oxygen mask to enter the hotel to evacuate people stuck inside. pic.twitter.com/78wUNBc6SF — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 5, 2022