Lucknow: In a bizarre incident, a resident of Lucknow has lodged a complaint with the police stating that he was cheated in the name of vaccination because no antibodies were detected in his body even after taking the dose, reported the Times of India. Complainant Pratap Chandra, a resident of Ruchi Khand in Aashiana, said he took the first dose of Covishield on April 8 at a private hospital here. He was supposed to get the second shot 28 days later but following a new notification advising a longer gap between the doses, he waited. Chandra, who runs a travel business, also said he was unwell after getting the first dose. Also Read - How Effective is Covishield Single-Shot? Govt Study to Find Out Soon

“On May 21, I heard ICMR director Balram Bhargava on Doordarshan saying that after the first dose of Covishield vaccine, good levels of antibodies are produced in the body, but with Covaxin, an adequate immune response is triggered only after the second dose,” he said. Thereafter on May 25, Chandra decided to get an antibody test done for Covid-19 at a private lab approved by ICMR. The lab sent its staff to collect his blood sample. “On May 27, I got the report which was negative, meaning that no antibody had developed even after taking the vaccine. On the contrary, my platelet count had lowered to 1.5 lakh from 3 lakh. I have been defrauded in the name of vaccine and my life is at risk,” he claimed. Also Read - UP Police SI Recruitment 2021: Registration Date Extended Till This Date, Apply Now At uppbpb.gov.in

In his complaint, Chandra has named the owner of the vaccine manufacturing company, joint secretary (health) in central government, ICMR director, director of National Health Mission and chief of WHO. ADCP, east zone, Qasim Abidi, said that the application was received in Aashiana late on Sunday evening and will be sent to CMO Lucknow for his view. Based on that, further action will follow, the TOI report said. Also Read - No Vaccine, No Liquor: In UP's Etawah, Alcohol on Sale Only For People Vaccinated Against COVID-19