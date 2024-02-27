Home

Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow Outer Ring Road Inauguration In A Few Days, Know All About 8-Lane National Highway 230

Lucknow's Outer Ring Road, the eight-lane National Highway 230 is all set to be inaugurated in the coming days. Here's all you need to know about it...

Lucknow Outer Ring Road (Twitter)

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh has emerged as one of the most important states of India, especially after the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha. Another prominent city of UP, other than Ayodhya, is the state capital Lucknow. In a recent update for the UP capital, Lucknow’s Outer Ring Road or the eight-lane National Highway 230 is under-construction and is expected to be inaugurated in a few days, in the first week of March, 2024. Here’s all you need to know about the outer ring road in Lucknow…

Lucknow Outer Ring Road Inauguration In Few Days

As mentioned earlier, Lucknow’s Outer Ring Road is under-construction and is expected to be inaugurated in the first week of March. The Outer Ring Road is 104 KMS long and has an eight-lane expressway; it is being constructed by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI). It is expected to redefine the State Capital borders. This road is expected to ease out traffic woes in the city and will also provide seamless inter connectivity with all the expressways, national & state highways passing through the city.

National Highway 230: Here’s All You Need To Know

Lucknow’s outer ring road, which is 104 kms long, would unlock the unlimited economic potential for this city, providing the huge land bank for large scale commercial, institutional, healthcare, hospitality & residential activities. Lucknow does face the challenge of land crunch as of now. The plan to launch the project in the beginning of March is on track, with workers doing a 12-hour shift on patches that need attention, to ensure that the project is ready on the deadline.

(Inputs from ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)