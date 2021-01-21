New Delhi: Now the crime against women in Uttar Pradesh will go down drastically, thanks to Lucknow Police for taking such innovative initiatives with the help of advanced technology. As per updates, the Lucknow police is deploying facial recognition technology backed by security cameras which will read expressions of women in distress and it will accordingly alert their nearest police station. Also Read - Haryana Shocker: Man Arrested For Raping Daughter For 7 Years, Forcing Her to Abort Pregnancy

With the help of artificial intelligence (AI), the technology can read the facial expressions of women. Giving further details, Lucknow Police Commissioner Dhruv Kumar Thakur said the new project will take place under the Uttar Pradesh government's Mission Shakti programme that was launched in October.

Notably, the new mission will help reduce cases of harassment of women subjected to stalking and threat in the city.

Putting the project into perspective, Thakur said police department had identified 200 hotspots where the movement of women was maximum in the city and from where most of the complaints were received. He said that the Lucknow Police will initially deploy five AI-based cameras to recognise the expression of women citizens.

As per updates, these facial recognition technology-backed security cameras will alert the nearest police station of women in distress even before they dialled the police helpline. Moreover, it will activate the cameras upon detecting facial expressions of women and trigger the system to notify the police.

However, some technology policy experts and researchers aren’t so happy about the new move of the Lucknow police. One of the other key concerns by them is whether the cameras are accessed by certain police officers or all police personnel. The police department has also not provided any clarity on the involvement of third parties that could further raise concerns over data privacy.

The development comes after National Commission for Women chief Rekha Sharma met Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police HC Awasthy and discussed issues related to women safety in the state, including the status of pending complaints. During the meeting, Sharma highlighted the issue of pending complaints on which the commission has not received any report from the police.

Moreover, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has in October last year alleged that 13 horrific incidents of crimes against women took place in the state in one week just after Hathras rape incident.