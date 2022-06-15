New Delhi: A fresh update on the case of a 16-year-old boy allegedly killing his mother have revealed murkier details. An initial probe in the murder case revealed that the teenaged boy had allegedly shot dead his mother with his father’s licensed revolver for not allowing him to play PUBG, police said. However, a family member has now claimed that it is not the case and the police had cooked up the PUBG angle while they are “trying to secretly arrest the real culprit”.Also Read - Lucknow Park Turns Into Haven For PUBG Enthusiasts, Most Families Unaware Of The Consequences

“Police said either you tell us the motive behind the murder or agree with what we are saying, and then narrated the PUBG theory,” a family member was quoted as saying by India Today. According to the report, the family members of the victim do not want to reveal the “real reason behind the murder of 40-year-old Sadhana, the deceased”.

Lucknow PUBG murder: The case so far

The 16-year-old boy in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow allegedly shot dead his mother for not allowing him to play PUBG. The boy killed his mother with his father’s licensed revolver and kept her body hidden in one of the rooms of the house. He later sprayed air freshener in the room to prevent foul smell and invited friends to party at the house.

The teen boy also threatened his 10-year-old sister and kept her locked in the house for over three days. “She had stopped him from playing PUBG and refused to give him money. Irked over the denial, the boy took out his father’s gun and shot her in the head,” police was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

During this time, the accused called his friends over for parties and told them that his mother had gone to visit a relative. However, on Tuesday when the foul smell could not be controlled, one of the neighbours informed the boy’s father who is an Army official. The father informed the police who came in and found the three-day-old body of Sadhana, 40, from her house in Eldeco Colony under the SGPGI police station on Tuesday night.

ACP, Cantonment, Archana Singh said on Wednesday that a friend of the victim’s husband informed the police that foul smell was emanating from his house. “We reached the spot and found the decomposed body,” Singh said. “A forensic team was called on the spot which told us that the woman was shot in the head from close range and then her body was kept in an air-conditioned room to conceal the crime,” she said.

The victim’s daughter, when questioned by the police, narrated the entire sequence of events, police said.