Lucknow: Nine people were killed while two were injured after a wall collapsed due to heavy rainfall in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow. The deceased include three men, three women and three children. The incident took place in the early hours of Friday in Dilkusha locality in the cantonment area of the state capital. The injured have been admitted to the Civil hospital.Also Read - Mumbai Weather Update: Orange Alert Issued For These Districts, Traffic to be Diverted on Several Routes

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident and announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each for the kin of the deceased. District Magistrate Suryapal Gangwar reached the accident site and supervised relief operations.

#UttarPradesh: Normal life affected due to heavy rain and waterlogging in Lucknow. Commissioner Roshan Jacob visits and takes stock of the situation in many areas.#AIRVIdeos: Sushil Chandra pic.twitter.com/u0HjKECCXS — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) September 16, 2022

Lucknow schools ordered shut on September 16

Schools in the city have been ordered shut as severe waterlogging was reported. Schools affiliated to all Boards, up to class 12 will remain closed on Friday following the heavy downpour and water logging in many parts of the city. School managements have been asked to communicate to all parents and students through their respective WhatsApp groups that the schools will remain closed due to the inclement weather and heavy downpour. The order applies to all the urban and rural area schools.

“Due to excessive rainfall and water logging in Lucknow district, all government, non-government, and private schools will remain closed today, September 16th,” the District Magistrate of Lucknow said in an announcement.

Lucknow rains – Key points

At least nine people were killed here after the boundary wall of an Army enclave collapsed due to heavy rains, police said. One person was pulled out alive from the debris, they said.

“Some labourers were living in huts outside an Army enclave in the Dilkusha area. Owing to heavy overnight rains, the boundary wall of the Army enclave collapsed,” Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Piyush Mordia told PTI.

“We reached the spot around 3 am. Nine bodies were pulled out from the debris and one person was rescued alive,” he said.

All schools in Lucknow have been ordered shut for today (Friday, September 16) in view of heavy rainfall.

Many homes were inundated as heavy rainfall caused floods in several areas of Lucknow.

Several districts in Uttar Pradesh, including Jhansi, Orai, Lucknow, Kanpur and Bahraich have witnessed torrential rainfall in the past 24 hours.