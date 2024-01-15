Home

Lucknow School Closure: Schools To Remain Shut Till January 16 Amid Cold Wave

No physical classes are allowed beyond 3 pm. Schools are also encouraged to conduct classes for grades 9-12.

Lucknow: All government and private schools in Lucknow will remain closed till January 16 in view of the cold wave situation. The District Magistrate of Lucknow has issued a circular regarding the closure of schools due to the prevailing cold weather conditions. The DM has directed all schools to suspend educational activities till class 8.

The order also discussed changes in the school timings for classes 9 and above. Schools that are continuing physical classes for classes 9 to 12 can continue the same. It has directed schools to take adequate measures such as arranging room heaters.

It is important to note that the order mentions that no physical classes are allowed beyond 3 pm. Schools are also encouraged to conduct classes for grades 9-12. The physical classes can be conducted only between 10 am and 3 pm.

Classes from nursery to 8 suspended till Jan 16 in Noida, Greater Noida

Teaching activities from nursery to class eight in all schools of Noida and Greater Noida will remain suspended till January 16, according to an official order issued on Saturday. Timings for Class 9 to 12 will be from 10 am to 3 pm and it will continue till January 20, according to officials.

“In compliance with the instructions given by Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Maneesh Kumar Verma in view of the dense fog and extremely cold weather, all schools will observe holiday till January 16 for classes nursery to eight,” Basic Education Officer Rahul Panwar said in the order.

“The entire staff of the school will remain working on January 16. The order should be strictly followed,” he added

In a separate order for Classes 9 to 12, District Inspector of Schools Dharmveer Singh said the timings for them will be 10 am to 3 pm in view of the cold weather conditions.

