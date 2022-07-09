Lucknow: In view of festivals like Bakrid/Eid-ul-Adha, Sawan, and Muharram, Section 144 has been imposed in Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh. This strictness will continue till 10 August 2022. It has been said in the instructions that animals will not be sacrificed in public places as well as loudspeakers installed at temples and mosques will have to play within the sanctioned volume. Animal sacrifice in public places and loudspeakers will be completely banned.Also Read - YouTuber Gaurav Taneja Aka 'Flying Beast' Arrested by UP Police. Here's Why

Eid-ul-Adha will be celebrated on 10 July. In view of Eid-ul-Adha, the police administration has increased security. Police have intensified patrolling on the roads and the police will take action if anybody flouts Section 144. In the new orders, it was said that the movement of tractors, trolleys, bullock carts, tongas, horse carts, firearms, inflammable substances, cylinders, weapons, etc. will be restricted up to a distance of 1 km around the assembly.

While Section 144 is in force till August 10, shooting with drones at a distance of one kilometer above or near government offices, and assembly buildings will also be prohibited.