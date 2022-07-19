Lucknow: Thrill and adventure seekers who crave new and complex experiences, often forget the dangers associated with it. Many fame-hungry people have got into serious accidents and even lost their lives in the recent past while attempting dangerous stunts. More often than not, these stunts go horribly wrong, endangering people’s lives. One such video that has surfaced on social media shows a youth performing push-ups and other stunts while on the top of a fast moving garbage truck in Lucknow. The text written on the video suggests it to be from Kukrail flyover area of Lucknow.Also Read - Viral Video: Boy Performs Backflip Stunts At Railway Station, People Say 'Super Bro' | Watch

In the video, a shirtless youth is seen standing on the top of the garbage vehicle after performing push-ups. However, the man falls down on road by a sudden jerk while probably trying to save himself from a low lying tree branch. The incident took place on Saturday and was shared by Shweta Srivastava, Additional Deputy Commissioner Police of Lucknow. who wrote, “Last night’s view of Gomtinagar, Lucknow- The man was trying to be Shaktimaan, but he will not be able to sit for a few days! WARNING: Please don’t do such deadly stunts!”

Watch the video here:

गोमतीनगर, लखनऊ का कल रात का दृश्य- बन रहे थे शक्तिमान, कुछ दिनों तक नहीं हो पाएंगे विराजमान! चेतावनी: कृपया ऐसे जानलेवा स्टन्ट न करें! pic.twitter.com/vuc2961ClQ — Shweta Srivastava (@CopShweta) July 17, 2022

Owing to the fall, the man was badly injured. The video later showed him lying on a bed with multiple injuries to his arms, legs and back. Reacting to the video, one user wrote, “Impressive and apt way to communicative vital warning. Conveing the message wrapped in humour for required audience. Life is precious please do not take it for granted.”