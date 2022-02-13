Lucknow West Assembly Election 2022: Lucknow West is one of five assembly constituencies in the Lucknow (Lok Sabha constituency). Since 2008, this assembly constituency is numbered 171 amongst 403 constituencies.Also Read - Lucknow Central Assembly Election 2022: SP's Ravidas Mehrotra Eyes Comeback as BJP Changes Winning Candidate

Currently this seat belongs to Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Suresh Kumar Shrivastav who won in the last assembly election in 2017 defeating Samajwadi Party candidate Mohammad Rehan by a margin of 13,072 votes. Suresh Kumar Shrivastav got 42.9 per cent of the votes. Also Read - Ranikhet: Will BJP's New Face Bring Luck For The Party?

Prior to that, SP won this seat in 2012 assembly polls, the only time BJP lost it. Will SP be able to do something like that again or will BJP get a clear win in Lucknow West? We’ll have to wait until March 10 to know. Also Read - UP Assembly Elections Phase I Over, Nearly 60% Voter Turnout Recorded. Here's How 11 Districts Fared

Lucknow West Constituency Watch

Date of Polling: Wednesday, 23 February 2022

Date of Counting: Thursday, 10 March 2022

Lucknow West Assembly Election 2022: Key Candidates

In the Lucknow West assembly constituency, BJP candidate Anjani Srivastava is pitted against Samajwadi Party’s Armaan Khan. Congress has also not yet announced a candidate from the seat. AAP’s Rajiv Bakshi has filed his nomination from Lucknow West.

BJP – Anjani Srivastava

SP – Armaan Khan

AAP – Rajiv Bakshi

Rashtriya Rashtrawadi Party – Kanti Pandey

Important updates for UP Elections 2022

The elections for the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly will take place in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The major political parties in the fray are the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Indian National Congress, and debutant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Lucknow West Assembly Election 2017 Candidate List & Winner