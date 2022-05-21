New Delhi: A 26-year-old woman was found living with her mother’s body for over 10 days at her home in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow. The woman was found in one room while her mother’s corpse was found lying in another room.Also Read - Hyderabad Gangrape And Murder Accused 'Deliberately Fired Upon With An Intent to Cause Death', Says SC-Appointed Panel | 10 Points

The incident came to light when neighbours detected a strange odour emanating from the house and informed the police. Upon reaching the scene, police found that the main door of the house locked. The woman, identified as Ankita Dixit, who saw the police knocking at her door refused to open. The police later called a carpenter and opened the door of the house. They found that Ankita was living in one room while the body of her mother was lying in another room, according to a report by India Today.

Ankita had not informed any other family members about the death of her mother. The mental condition of Ankita was believed to be not in a good condition.

The deceased woman has been identified as Sunita Dixit, who had retired from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

The woman’s body has now been sent for autopsy. The cause of the retired HAL engineer’s death is yet to be ascertained. Sunita Dixit, who had divorced her husband Rajneesh Dixit over 10 years ago, was reportedly battling cancer.