Watch: British High Commissioner To India Plays Cricket With Girl Students In Lucknow

Lucknow: British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis visited the Prerna Girls School in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow On Sunday. During his visit, he interacted with the girl students and even played cricket with them, showcasing his batting skills. It appeared that Ellis was fully immersed in a cricket mood as he looked forward to the 29th ICC World Cup 2023 match between India and England, which will take place at Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium today, starting at approximately 2 pm. Cricket fans had already begun flocking to the stadium in the morning.

As the Men in Blue are in top four in the points table with whopping five victories in five games. Now the Indian squad is looking forward to boosting their chances of qualifying for the semifinals. Meanwhile, England, the defending champions, sadly faced fourth defeat in the World Cup 2023. They need to win the upcoming match to secure a place in the semifinal match.

