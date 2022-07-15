Lucknow: The Lucknow police have registered an FIR against some unknown persons amid the row over Namaz being offered inside the newly launched Lulu Shopping Mall in the city. An FIR was filed on a complaint by the Mall administration against unknown individuals. Earlier, a viral video on social media showed a group of people offering namaz in an open space in the shopping arena of the mall. The incident evoked a strong reaction from right-wing outfits.Also Read - Long Lines Are Back At US Food Banks As Inflation Hits High

The Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha has issued a warning, saying that if namaz is offered again in the mall, it would hold a protest against it by reciting the ‘Hanuman Chalisa’. In a statement issued in this regard, the organisation also asked the Hindu community to boycott the mall. Also Read - Man Beheads Wife, Walks With Severed Head For 12 Kms In Odisha Village

The Hindu outfit has further stated that since the opening of the mall, it has been allegedly said that ‘love jihad’ is promoted there. It noted that 80 per cent of the employees hired in the mall belonged to the Muslim community while the remaining 20 per cent are Hindu girls so that love jihad can be started. Also Read - After Making Pani Puri, Mamata Banerjee Tries Her Hand at Preparing Momos in Darjeeling | Watch

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had inaugurated the Lulu Mall in the state capital on July 10.

Lulu Group chairman Yusuffali MA was also present on the occasion. Located on the Amar Shaheed Path, Golf City, Lulu Mall houses some of the biggest brands in India. It includes several attractions including the mega LuLu Hypermarket and the family entertainment zone Funtura.

Spread over 2.2 million square feet, Lulu mall will also have a dedicated wedding shopping arena. It also houses 15 fine dining restaurants and cafes, and a massive food court with 25 brand outlets that have a capacity of seating 1,600 people.

(Inputs from IANS)