Home

Uttar Pradesh

‘Mafia Ko Mitti Me Mila Denge:’ CM Yogi Adityanath Lashes Out In UP Assembly Over Killing Key Witness In BSP MLA Murder Case

‘Mafia Ko Mitti Me Mila Denge:’ CM Yogi Adityanath Lashes Out In UP Assembly Over Killing Key Witness In BSP MLA Murder Case

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's remark, 'mitti me mila denge' sparked row in UP Vidhan Sabha today. It was in reference to the killing of Umesh Pal, a key witness in the BSP MLA murder case of 2005.

'Mafia Ko Mitti Me Mila Denge:' CM Yogi Adityanath Lashes Out In UP Assembly Over Killing Key Witness In BSP MLA Murder Case (ANI Photo)

Prayagraj: In the Uttar Pradesh Assembly session on February 25, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath locked horns with Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav over the killing of the prime witness in the BSP MLA murder case of 2005. During a heated session, CM lashed out and said, ” Mafiyaon ko mitti me mila denge (we will destroy the mafia).”

He further iterated on the ‘ zero tolerance policy’. Accusing Samjwadi Party (SP) of nurturing the criminal he said, ” Government is working on the incident of Prayagraj on the basis of zero-tolerance policy. But the criminal who was involved in the incident, was he not nurtured by Samajwadi Party? Was he not made MP by SP. We’ll not spare these mafias.”

You may like to read

Meanwhile, the SP chief said that” the way bombs were hurdled yesterday, it is clear that this govt has completely failed and a gang war-like situation has developed. Is this Ramrajya where guns are being fired openly? Police is a complete failure and BJP is responsible.”

The mafia who has done this act is absconding from the state today, whoever the mafia may be, our government will not let ‘mafia raj’ prevail in the state, said UP CM.

Key Witness In BSP MLA Murder Case 2005 Shot Dead In Prayagraj

A prime witness in the 2005 murder case of BSP MLA, Umesh Pal was shot dead in broad daylight just outside his residence in Prayagraj on Friday. The assailants attacked Pal as soon as he stepped out of his vehicle in front of his home. In the gunfire incident one of bodyguards was also shot who later succumbed to his bullet injuries in the hospital.

Severely injured Umesh Pal was rushed to Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital where he succumbed during treatment, police said.

According to Prayagraj Police Commissioner Ramit Sharma, Umesh Pal was attacked with crude bombs and shot outside his house this evening. As crude bombs were hurled, there was a sudden rise o smoke cloud that triggered state of panic outside the home and several people started to run for safety away from the area of the attack

Two of his guards too were injured in the attack. Both gunners were deployed in Pal’s security by the government. One of the gunners, Sandeep Nishad, succumbed at the hospital.

Nishad, critical, was put on a ventilator before he succumbed. The other gunner is being operated upon by doctors, police said. Sharma said that efforts are being made to identify the attackers on the basis of CCTV footage of the area.

Police detained more than half a dozen people in the Umesh Pal murder case. These include two sons of gangster Atiq Ahmed. A policeman engaged in Umesh Pal’s security was also killed and one is still injured.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Uttar Pradesh News on India.com.