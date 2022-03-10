Mainpuri District Assembly Constituencies Election Result LIVE: Mainpuri district has four assembly constituencies – Mainpuri, Bhongaon, Kishni and Karhal. India.Com is bringing you LIVE coverage of election results from all the four seats that fall under the Mainpuri district.Also Read - Assembly Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: Countdown Begins

Mainpuri, Bhongaon, Kishni, Karhal Election Result LIVE: