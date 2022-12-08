live

Mainpuri By Election Result 2022: Dimple Yadav Wins BIG With Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes

Mainpuri Bypoll Result 2022: Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Dimple Yadav won the Mainpuri seat with a margin of 2.9 lakh votes, defeating Raghuraj Shakya of the BJP.

Updated: December 8, 2022 5:02 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Surabhi Shaurya

LIVE Mainpuri Byelection 2022 Result
LIVE Mainpuri Byelection 2022 Result

Mainpuri Byelection 2022 Result: Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Dimple Yadav won the Mainpuri seat with a margin of 2.9 lakh votes, defeating Raghuraj Shakya of the BJP. The Mainpuri victory is double significant for Akhilesh Yadav since it not only means retaining the family seat but also spells a patch up between him and his estranged uncle Shivpal Yadav.

Also Read:

The Mainpuri parliamentary constituency, which fell vacant after the death of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, had registered 54.01 per cent voting.

Though the outcome of the bypoll would not make much difference to the government at the Centre as well as in Uttar Pradesh, a win would give psychological advantage to the winner in the run-up to the 2024 general election.

Live Updates

  • 5:02 PM IST

    Updates to this blog have been closed. Thank you for staying with us.

  • 3:47 PM IST
    Mainpuri By Election Result 2022 LIVE: Akhilesh Yadav will hold a press conference at the party headquarters in Mainpuri at 4 pm
  • 2:25 PM IST
    Mainpuri By Election Result LIVE: SP’s Dimple Yadav leads with a margin of around 2 lakh votes against BJP candidate Raghuraj Singh Shakya.
  • 1:37 PM IST

  • 1:37 PM IST

    Mainpuri by-election 2022: SP candidate Dimple Yadav offers prayers at a temple in Saifai as she continues her comfortable lead. She is currently leading over BJP’s Raghuraj Singh Shakya, with a margin of 1,69,248 votes.

  • 1:25 PM IST

    Mainpuri Bypoll Result LIVE: Dimple Yadav on verge of victory, leads by over 1 lakh votes.

  • 11:12 AM IST

    Mainpuri Bypoll Result LIVE: SP candidate Dimple Yadav leads with a margin of 54,797 votes; counting continues

  • 11:11 AM IST
    Mainpuri Bypoll Result LIVE: Akhilesh Yadav is heading to Mainpuri from Lucknow as Dimple Yadav continues to lead with a huge margin.
  • 9:50 AM IST
    Mainpuri Lok Sabha by-polls result 2022: SP candidate Dimple Yadav leads with a total of 16,933 votes so far, counting continues.
  • 9:14 AM IST

    Mainpuri Bypoll Result 2022 LIVE: SP’s Dimple Yadav Leads by 5,000 votes. Counting of votes underway.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: December 8, 2022 5:01 PM IST

Updated Date: December 8, 2022 5:02 PM IST