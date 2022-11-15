By-election 2022: BJP Releases List of Candidates For Mainpuri, Khatauli, Rampur And Other Seats

Mainpuri, Khatauli, Rampur By-election 2022: All the three seats in the state will vote on December 5 and the results will be declared three days later, i.e, on December 8.

By-election 2022: BJP Releases List of Candidates For Mainpuri, Khatauli, Rampur

Bypolls 2022: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released a list of candidates for upcoming Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha by-polls 2022. The party has fielded Raghuraj Singh Shakya from UP’s Mainpuri Lok Sabha to take on Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Dimple Yadav. For the unversed, the polls were necessitated after the seat fell vacant following the demise of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav on October 10.

By-Election 2022: CHECK BJP’s CANDIDATE LIST

From UP’s Khatauli and Rampur, the party has nominated Rajkumari Saini and Akash Saxena respectively. While the Rampur assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh fell vacant following the disqualification of SP leader Mohammad Azam Khan, elections in Khatauli were necessitated after BJP MLA Vikram Singh was convicted in a case related to the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots and handed down a two-year jail term.

All the three seats in UP will vote on December 5 and the results will be declared three days later, i.e, on December 8.