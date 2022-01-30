Mainpuri Election 2022: Mainpuri is one of the 403 assembly constituencies of Uttar Pradesh, which will be going to the polls in the third phase of UP Assembly Election 2022 on Sunday, February 20. It is a part of the Mainpuri district and one of the five assembly constituencies in the Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency. In 2017, Rajkumar Alias Raju Yadav of Samajwadi Party won the seat by defeating Ashok Kumar from Bharatiya Janata Party by a narrow margin of 8,831 votes. A stronghold of the Samajwadi Party, it will be worth watching out in the upcoming polls.Also Read - Pilibhit: Will BJP Retain The Prestigious Seat or SP Bounce Back After 5-Year Break?

Mainpuri Assembly Election 2022: Key Candidates

Vineeta Shakya: INC

Jaiveer Singh: BJP

Raj Kumar Alias Raju Bhaiya: SP

Mainpuri Constituency Watch

Date of Polling: Sunday, 20 February 2022

Date of Counting: Thursday, 10 March 2022

Mainpuri Assembly Election 2017: Winner, Candidate List