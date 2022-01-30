Mainpuri Election 2022: Mainpuri is one of the 403 assembly constituencies of Uttar Pradesh, which will be going to the polls in the third phase of UP Assembly Election 2022 on Sunday, February 20. It is a part of the Mainpuri district and one of the five assembly constituencies in the Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency. In 2017, Rajkumar Alias Raju Yadav of Samajwadi Party won the seat by defeating Ashok Kumar from Bharatiya Janata Party by a narrow margin of 8,831 votes. A stronghold of the Samajwadi Party, it will be worth watching out in the upcoming polls.Also Read - Pilibhit: Will BJP Retain The Prestigious Seat or SP Bounce Back After 5-Year Break?
Mainpuri Assembly Election 2022: Key Candidates
- Vineeta Shakya: INC
- Jaiveer Singh: BJP
- Raj Kumar Alias Raju Bhaiya: SP
Mainpuri Constituency Watch
- Date of Polling: Sunday, 20 February 2022
- Date of Counting: Thursday, 10 March 2022
Mainpuri Assembly Election 2017: Winner, Candidate List
|S.No
|Winner
|Party
|RAJKUMAR ALIAS RAJU YADAV
|Samajwadi Party
|Candidates
|Party
|1
|Ashok Chauhan
|BJP
|2
|Rajkumar Alies Raju Yadav
|SP
|3
|Maharaj Singh Shakya
|BSP
Important updates for UP Elections 2022
The elections for the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly are set to take place in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The major political parties in the fray are the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Indian National Congress, and debutant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Also Read - Fatehpur Sikri: BJP to Make a Clean Sweep or Face a Tough Fight From SP, BSP?