Mainpuri Election Result 2022: Mainpuri is one of the 403 assembly constituencies of Uttar Pradesh, which had gone to the polls in the third phase of UP Assembly Election 2022 on Sunday, February 20. It is a part of the Mainpuri district and one of the five assembly constituencies in the Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency. In 2017, Rajkumar Alias Raju Yadav of Samajwadi Party won the seat by defeating Ashok Kumar from Bharatiya Janata Party by a narrow margin of 8,831 votes. But who will win this today? Stay tuned to find out.Also Read - Allahabad North Election Result LIVE: Will BJP MLA Harsh Bajpai Retain Seat? Counting Begins at 8 AM

Here are the LIVE Updates for Mainpuri Results 2022: Also Read - Allahabad West Election Result LIVE: Will BJP MLA Sidharth Nath Singh Retain Seat? Counting Begins at 8 AM

6 AM: Counting to begin for Mainpuri assembly seat at 8 am today. Also Read - Lucknow East, West, North, Central, Cantonment Election Result LIVE Updates: Counting Begins at 8 AM