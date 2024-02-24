Home

Uttar Pradesh

Major Accident in Kasganj: 20 Devotees Killed As Tractor-Trolley Falls In Pond

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for the family of those who have died, and Rs 50,000 each for the injured.

In a heart-wrenching incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj, at least 20 people, including children and women, lost their lives in an accident on Saturday. The tragedy took place as a high-speed tractor trolley veered out of control and toppled into a nearby pond. The vehicle was en route to Kadarganj Ghat, carrying devotees to partake in the sacred ritual of taking a dip in river Ganga on the auspicious occasion of ‘Magh Purnima’.

The incident was reported near Dariavganj station, situated in the Patiali Kotwali area, at around 10 am. Among the passengers were seven children and eight female devotees. Meanwhile, videos of the incident has gone viral on social media, where locals can be seen coming out to help the authorities in carrying out the rescue operations.

The rescued devotees were promptly transported to the health centre in Patiali, with the majority hailing from Kaha village in the neighbouring Etah district.

On the accident, DM Kasganj Sudha Verma says, “Some devotees from Etah were travelling to Kasganj this morning, when the trolley overturned. Some 25-30 people were seated in the trolley when the accident took place. The villagers rescued the victims. So far there are 15 casualties… The kin of the deceased will be given Rs 2 lakh each and the injured will be given Rs 50000 each by the government… The villagers suspect one child to be trapped in the mud… The survivors will be able to tell better, how the accident happened.”

Expressing anguish over the incident, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the death of those involved in the accident and instructed authorities to provide medical treatment to the injured. He also announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for the family of those who have died, and Rs 50,000 each for the injured.

