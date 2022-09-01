Lucknow: In a major administrative reshuffle, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has transferred 16 senior IAS officers. Among these, the most significant transfer is that of Navneet Sehgal, who has now been posted as additional chief secretary sports from the post of Additional Chief Secretary, Information, MSME, Export Promotion, Khadi & Village Industry portfolios. Sehgal’s transfer comes a day after additional chief secretary home, Avanish Awasthi retired from office.Also Read - LPG Cylinder Price Cut Today: Commercial LPG Cylinder Become Cheaper by Rs 91.50. Check Rates in Your City

Uttar Pradesh | 16 senior IAS officers transferred; Navneet Sehgal Additional Chief Secretary, Information, MSME, Export Promotion, Khadi & Village Industry to now be the Additional Chief Secretary, Sports.

The information portfolio has bene given to Sanjay Prasad who also holds charge of home department. Additional chief secretary health Amit Mohan Prasad has been shifted in the same capacity to the industries department, while Parthsarthy Sen Sharma, who has returned form Central deputation, takes over as principal secretary, health and medical.

Mahesh Gupta, till now posted in Raj Bhavan as additional chief secretary to Governor, has been shifted in the same post to the power department.

Kalpana Awasthi is the new principal secretary to the Governor.

Aradhana Shukla, additional chief secretary in the secondary education department, has been shifted to the Ayush department.