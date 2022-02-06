Malihabad Election 2022: Malihabad is a constituency of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly covering the city of Malihabad in Lucknow district. Malihabad is one of the five assembly constituencies in the Mohanlalganj (Lok Sabha constituency). It is also the seat of a tehsil and a community development block of the same name. Since 2008, this assembly constituency is numbered 168 amongst 403 constituencies.Also Read - Gurdaspur Braces For Triangular Contest. Complete Insight Into Political Arithmetic of Prestigious Seat

Currently this seat belongs to Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Jai Devi who won in last Assembly election of 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Elections defeating Samajwadi Party candidate Rajbala by a margin of 22,668 votes. Prior to that, SP held Malihabad seat for four terms only losing it in 2002 elections to an Independent candidate. Also Read - The Royal Rivalry: Game On As Local 'King' Azam Khan Battles Against The Nawab Of Rampur

Malihabad will go to polls in the fourth phase of UP Polls on 23rd February. BJP has fielded its sitting MLA Jai Devi once again, while SP has declared Smt. Sushila from this seat. Also Read - UP Election: Ghulam Nabi Azad, Pilot in Congress' Star Campaigners List For 3rd Phase, Babbar Left Out

Malihabad Assembly Election 2022: Key Candidates

Jaya Devi – BJP

Sushila – SP

Malihabad Constituency Watch

Date of Polling: Wednesday, 23 February 2022

Date of Counting: Thursday, 10 March 2022

Malihabad Assembly Election Results 2017

Uttar Pradesh – Malihabad Result Declared Candidate Party Votes Jai Devi Bharatiya Janata Party 94,677 Rajbala Samajwadi Party 72,009 Satya Kumar Gautam Bahujan Samaj Party 53,481 Jagdish Rawat Rashtriya Lok Dal 1,972 Kallu Bahujan Mukti Party 1,351 Pawan Kumar Saroj Rashtriya Shahri Vikas Party 897 Ramesh Kumar Independent 853 Jitendra Kumar Independent 792 None Of The Above None Of The Above 1,692

Important updates for UP Elections 2022

The elections for the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly will take place in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The major political parties in the fray are the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Indian National Congress, and debutant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The counting of votes will be done on March 10 and results will be declared the same day.