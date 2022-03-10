Malihabad Election Result 2022: Malihabad is a constituency of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly covering the city of Malihabad in Lucknow district. Malihabad is one of the five assembly constituencies in the Mohanlalganj (Lok Sabha constituency). It is also the seat of a tehsil and a community development block of the same name.Also Read - Ghaziabad, Dholana, Sahibabad, Muradnagar, Loni Election Results LIVE Updates: Counting Begins at 8 am

Currently this seat belongs to Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Jai Devi who won in last Assembly election of 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Elections defeating Samajwadi Party candidate Rajbala by a margin of 22,668 votes. Prior to that, SP held Malihabad seat for four terms only losing it in 2002 elections to an Independent candidate. Also Read - Lucknow West Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begins at 8 AM

Malihabad went to polls in the fourth phase of UP Polls on 23rd February. BJP has fielded its sitting MLA Jai Devi once again, while SP has declared Smt. Sushila from this seat. Which one of the two women will win it today? Let’s find out here. Also Read - Lucknow East Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begins Shortly

Here are the LIVE Updates for Unnao Results 2022:

6 AM: Counting to begin for Unnao assembly seat at 8 am today.