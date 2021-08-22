Kanpur: In a shocking incident, a man has been blackmailing about 65 girls by making their obscene videos and has been arrested now by the Kanpur crime branch police. The police have also recovered obscene videos of the girls from the mobile phone of the accused. The man was reportedly arrested after one of the victims lodged an FIR at Kalyanpur police station on August 7. The accused has been identified as Shekhar Suman, 28, a resident of Shahjahanpur.Also Read - Man Pours Boiling Water on Wife for Not Having Male Child

"The complainant had alleged that a person named Ankur Omar, had befriended her on Facebook, made physical relations with her and then filmed obscene videos. She alleged that he was now blackmailing her. Her family members have also come to know about all this," DCP (crime) Salman Taj Patil said.

When the crime branch cops cross-checked his mobile and Facebook account, they were stunned. "Around 65 pornographic videos of girls were recovered from his mobile phone. Along with this, chatting details of hundreds of girls and their contact numbers were also found," the police official said.

Apparently, Shekhar used to send friend requests to girls through fake IDs on Facebook and Instagram. He would lure them into a relationship and then blackmail them by making obscene videos.

“Shekhar Suman used to chat with 150 to 200 girls every day. He has made fake IDs on Facebook in the name of Ankur Gupta, Ayush Aggarwal, Ankur Omar, Neha Aggarwal, Soumya Omar etc. The account which has been created under the name Ankur Omar, only has his real photo in it while in the rest, fake photos of girls have been used. Ankur is Shekhar’s nickname”, the DCP said.

Investigations revealed that Shekhar was in touch with girls from Agra, Shahjahanpur, Lucknow, Bareilly, Moradabad, Prayagraj as well as Delhi, Mumbai, Jharkhand and Uttarakhand.

Shekhar, who has trapped hundreds of girls, had pursued his graduation from a postgraduate Sanskrit college of Shahjahanpur. He got this idea from a friend of his, named Satyam Awasthi.

According to Shekhar, who was arrested on Saturday, Satyam also used to befriend girls in a similar manner. “The crime branch will now try to contact other victims. For this, the social media accounts of Shekhar Suman will also be scanned. His victims can now come forward and register their complaints,” said DCP Salman Taj Patil.